PACKAGE! How Moesha Boduong stormed Kweku Smoke’s Album Launch

Moesha Boduong was at rapper Kweku Smoke’s ‘Snoop Forever’ album launch last night.

The Ghanaian actress and socialite stormed the place with her admirable figure.

Moesha Boduong wore a tawny brown coloured bodycon dress to the album launch.

Arriving at the venue with singer Efya, Moesha Boduong beamed with smile as she flaunted her figure.

She left a little more skin above for some hungry eyes to feed on.

In a related development, Sarkodie bought a copy of Kweku Smoke‘s ‘Snoop Forever’ album for GHc25,000.

Check Moesha Boduong at Kweku Smoke‘s ‘Snoop Forever’ album launch below:







Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

