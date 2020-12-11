VIDEO PREMIERE: Mr Drew – This Year ft. Medikal

Mr Drew drops the music video to ‘This Year’, a song which features rapper Medikal.

It features scenes from the hood to the market as people jam with him together.

It was shot and directed by Scoby Philms for the Highly Spiritual Music act.

Stream and enjoy ‘This Year’ by Mr Drew below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

