VIDEO PREMIERE: Shatta Wale – Hajia Bintu ft. Captan, Ara-B

Watch Shatta Wale Hajia Bintu Music Video

Shatta Wale drops the official music video to ‘Hajia Bintu’ which features Captan and Ara-B.

Shot inside Shatta Wale‘s mansion, there is a cameo role by the popular Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu.

It also features Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku who plays the role of Hajia Bintu‘s boyfriend.

Enjoy ‘Hajia Bintu’ music video by Shatta Wale below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments