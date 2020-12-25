Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: Shatta Wale – Hajia Bintu ft. Captan, Ara-B

PlugTimes.com December 25, 2020
download Shatta Wale Hajia Bintu song mp3

Watch Shatta Wale Hajia Bintu Music Video

Shatta Wale drops the official music video to ‘Hajia Bintu’ which features Captan and Ara-B.

Shot inside Shatta Wale‘s mansion, there is a cameo role by the popular Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu.

It also features Ghanaian blogger Ghkwaku who plays the role of Hajia Bintu‘s boyfriend.

Enjoy ‘Hajia Bintu’ music video by Shatta Wale below:

download Shatta Wale Hajia Bintu song mp3

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close