Rapperholic 2020 Performances: Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, Others Raise Bar — WATCH

Rapperholic 2020 saw Sarkodie lead other Ghanaian musician give fans another stellar performances.

Despite earlier uproar by some people over ticket pricing, the Grand Arena venue was full to capacity.

Sarkodie performed songs like ‘Revenge of the Spartans’, ‘Happy Day’, and many more at Rapperholic 2020.

The likes of Joey B, Kwesi Arthur, Krymi, and Mr Drew also ensured a fine performance.

Enjoy what transpired at the Rapperholic 2020 event below:

