VIDEO PREMIERE: Stonebwoy – Activate ft. Davido

Stonebwoy drops ‘Activate’ music video, a song which features Nigerian singer Davido.

Set in the beautiful environment of Aburi, the ‘Activate’ visuals also features some fine video vixens.

The music video opens up with both Stonebwoy and Davido playing golf.

The video was short and directed by Yaw Skyface for the Burniton Music Group boss.

Stream and enjoy ‘Activate’ music video by Stonebwoy below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

