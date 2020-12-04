Entertainment

VIDEO PREMIERE: Stonebwoy – Activate ft. Davido

PlugTimes.com December 4, 2020
Stonebwoy drops ‘Activate’ music video, a song which features Nigerian singer Davido.

Set in the beautiful environment of Aburi, the ‘Activate’ visuals also features some fine  video vixens.

The music video opens up with both Stonebwoy and Davido playing golf.

The video was short and directed by Yaw Skyface for the Burniton Music Group boss.

Stream and enjoy ‘Activate’ music video by Stonebwoy below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

