Entertainment

WATCH LIVE: TV3 Mentor 2020 Grand Finale

PlugTimes.com December 27, 2020
TV3 Mentor 2020 grand finale lyte

You are watching the live broadcast of TV3 Mentor 2020 grand finale.

Tonight, six (6) finalists Hyndu, Semenhyia, Ayeyi, Kweku Bany, Lyte, and Netty are battling it our for the ultimate prizes.

Enjoy the live streaming of the event below:

TV3 Mentor 2020 grand finale lyte

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close