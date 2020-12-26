Entertainment

Abena Korkor’s Christmas Photos are Talk of Town Today

PlugTimes.com December 26, 2020
Nana Abena Korkor christmas photos

Its Christmas season and Nana Abena Korkor Addo has joined the link of Ghanaians who have shared special photos to mark this day.

The plus-size model shares photos of herself in a see-through red dress.

In the separate photos, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, also a mental health advocate makes wild poses.

Check the Christmas photos of Nana Abena Korkor Addo out:

Nana Abena Korkor christmas photos
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
