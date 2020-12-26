Abena Korkor’s Christmas Photos are Talk of Town Today
Its Christmas season and Nana Abena Korkor Addo has joined the link of Ghanaians who have shared special photos to mark this day.
The plus-size model shares photos of herself in a see-through red dress.
In the separate photos, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, also a mental health advocate makes wild poses.
Check the Christmas photos of Nana Abena Korkor Addo out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
