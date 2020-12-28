Kweku Bany wins TV3 Mentor 2020

TV3 Mentor 2020 Winner is Kweku Bany

Kweku Bany has been crowned winner of the TV3 Mentor 2020 reality music show.

The member of Team Adina faced stiff competition from five (5) other contestants during the grand finale held on Sunday, December 27, 2020.

He took home a cash prize of ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GHs10,000).

Following the first round of performances, Lyte and Hyndu were eliminated.

In the second round, Kweku Bany performed his version of Stonebwoy‘s “People Dey” song.

Ayeyi was the first runner-up, Semenhyia, and Netty emerged as the 2nd and 3rd runners-up, respectively.

Keche, and TV3 Mentor Reloaded winner Optional King graced the grand finale with superb performances.

Rocky Dawuni was a guest judge and he joined regular judges Bessa Simons, Appietus, Edem, and Adina.

It was hosted by regular anchors Nana Kwadwo Addo and MzGee.

