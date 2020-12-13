WATCH LIVE: TV3 Mentor 2020 Semi-finals (Xmas Episode)

You are watching the TV3 Mentor 2020 semi-finals; tonight is the Christmas episode.

Tonight, the contestants Ayeyi, Abyna Morgan, Kweku Bany, Sena Vocals, Netty, Xnaiq, Hyndu, Semenhyia and Lyte.

Enjoy the live show below:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or yawsarpongplug@gmail.com.