Eddie Nartey’s Wife Vida has Died — SAD!

Ghanaian filmmaker Eddie Nartey has lost his wife Mrs Vida Ohenewaah Nartey (née Vida Danso).

Affectionately called Habibi, her death comes a little over two (2) years after they had their beautiful wedding ceremony.

Eddie Nartey took to social media to announce this unfortunate incident on Monday, January 25, 2020.

“I don’t know what to say, I don’t know what to feel. I’m just in constant pain. Rest well my Habibi. God knows Best. I pray for strength! #ripvida,” he shared.

The death of Eddie Nartey‘s wife Vida comes as a shock to everyone amidst living a humble life.

A lot of celebrities have also reacted to the sudden demise of Mrs Nartey.

Among them include John Dumelo, James Gardiner, Nana Ama McBrown and Vicky Zugah.

More to follow soon.

