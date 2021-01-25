Maiden African Wedding Makers Award Launches on January 26

All is set for the launch of the first-ever African Wedding Makers Award (AWEMA) 2021.

AWEMA is an award scheme that has been created as an avenue to celebrate creativity and amazing ideas in African wedding events industry.

The maiden edition is themed ‘Weddings In The New Africa’ and it is expected to celebrate outstanding wedding makers.

The official launch takes place at the Mendiata Hotel in Christian Village on Tuesday, January 26 at 10.00am prompt. Nominations will also be opened officially during this period.

It will be hosted by ace event MC, commercial model and voice over artist Achieva Evans.

Get interactive on social media – Twitter, Facebook, Instagram: @awemaofficial.

PlugTimes.com is an official media partner.

The African Wedding Makers Award 2021 is powered by Renart Multimedia.

