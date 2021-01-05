News

LIVE: State of the Nation Address 2021 – Ghana

PlugTimes.com January 5, 2021
State of the Nation Address 2021 Akufo Addo

You are watching the live State of the Nation Address 2021 by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana.

This is coming to you from the Parliament House in Accra, Ghana.

Enjoy the live event below:

State of the Nation Address 2021 Akufo Addo

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close