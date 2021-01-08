Mother of Becca is Dead

Mother of Ghanaian singer Becca has reportedly died.

Information gathered reveals her untimely death occurred on Thursday in London, UK.

Known as Julie Yiadom-Oti, she passed away following a short illness in the UK’s largest city.

In the mean time, Becca is yet to react to the lost of her mother.

CEO of GhanaCelebrities Chris-Vincent Febiri divulged the information.

More to follow soon.

This is really sad. She actually messaged me on New Year and we spoke during the Christmas holidays. She even sent a… Posted by Chris-Vincent Agyapong on Friday, 8 January 2021

