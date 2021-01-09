LIVE: 35th Golden Disc Awards (Day 1)
This is the live streaming of the 35th Golden Disc Awards day 1 event.
The 2021 edition is a virtual one, with respect to the COVD-19 pandemic.
Watch the live broadcast of the 35th Golden Disc Awards below:
Golden Disk Award LIVESTREAM via Twitter 🏆💿
— 이🌨️ (@lilbubjieun) January 9, 2021
Backstage Interviews
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.