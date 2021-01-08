These 2021 Photos of Curvy Actress Purfcie Conna Got Everyone Talking Today

Purfcie Conna boasts of a very beautiful figure and in some instances has been ranked above Moesha Boduong.

The Ghanaian actress has shared her first photos of 2021 and it has generated a lot of buzz, specifically on Instagram.

The ‘Cow and Chicken’ and ‘Back to School’ actress flaunts her beautiful figure in a bright bodicon dress.

Noted for playing a cameo role in Captain Planet‘s ‘Obi Agye Obi Girl’ music video, Purfcie Conna has attracted all the positive remarks on these photos.

