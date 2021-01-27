Nollywood Actor Ernest Asuzu is Dead

Nollywood actor Ernest Asuzu has died, PlugTimes.com can confirm.

His sudden death occurred in the night of Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at about 9.00pm.

According to Ernest wife, Mrs Jennifer Asuzu, his demise follows his sudden collapse during the day.

According to her, all efforts to resuscitate him proved futile.

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Emeka Rollas has also confirmed this.

The late Ernest Asuzu‘s acting career started in mid 1990s and immediately gained public attention.

He gained prominence after featuring in the Nollywood movie “Another Campus Queen”.

He tied the knot with Jennifer in 2010. He had been battling stroke for some time now.

Rest In Peace Ernest Asuzu.

