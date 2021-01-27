How Stephanie Benson makes Old Dress Look Golden — SEE PHOTOS

Ghanaian singer Stephanie Benson has given another reason why she is one of the voguish celebrities in Ghana.

In a relatively old dress worn by the sensational jazz musician, she brings the best out of it.

It is a two-piece long sleeve yellow dress with zip in front of the top.

According to Stephanie Benson, it is a dress she has worn once and had completely forgotten about it.

She also adds that her daughter visited her for a dinner and she asked for it.

She wrote: “ I found this outfit in my wardrobe yesterday. I had completely forgotten I had it. Worn it once before. My daughter came for dinner yesterday, saw me wearing it and said “Mum, I’m taking this outfit”. 😞She offered to take pictures of me wearing it so when she looks better wearing it, I won’t feel bad 🤣🤣🤣. I know she’s right, so I gave it to her.. 😆.”

Check her out!











