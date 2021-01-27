Mona 4 Reall drops Sophomore Single “Fine Girl”

Download / Stream Mona 4 Reall “Fine Girl” Song / mp3

Mona (Hajia) 4 Reall has released “Fine Girl”, her latest song which is expected to enjoy some remarkable airplays.

This follows “Badder Than”, her debut single into the Ghanaian music scene barely two (2) months ago.

Mona 4 Reall releases this song under her 4Reall Entertainment label.

In the “Fine Girl” song, she acknowledges she keep winning in all that she does.

The video to the song was shot and directed by Rex and features a cameo role from blogger GhHyper.

Download / stream “Fine Girl” by Mona 4 Reall below:

