Lady Addicted to ‘Abonsam Cartoons’ Cries for Help

A lady has shared her biggest problem, which is an addiction to watching obscene content especially on a very popular platform.

In the video shared, the lady gets so emotional while she speaks to the issue on board.

She tags her addiction as a very big problem in her life.

Instead of trying means of stopping as her video somewhat posits, she stresses on the need to have a verified account.

She is heard saying “I have a very big problem — I’m always on [p***]. I’m just so emotional but I just feel I should have a verified account on [****]. I’m patronising it more because of my taste of…”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

