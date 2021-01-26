Entertainment

Lady Addicted to ‘Abonsam Cartoons’ Cries for Help

PlugTimes.com January 26, 2021
girl cries addiction

A lady has shared her biggest problem, which is an addiction to watching obscene content especially on a very popular platform.

In the video shared, the lady gets so emotional while she speaks to the issue on board.

She tags her addiction as a very big problem in her life.

Instead of trying means of stopping as her video somewhat posits, she stresses on the need to have a verified account.

She is heard saying “I have a very big problem — I’m always on [p***]. I’m just so emotional but I just feel I should have a verified account on [****]. I’m patronising it more because of my taste of…”

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World
Back to top button
Close