Teephlow announces Featured Artistes for ‘Phlowducation II’ Album

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow has unveiled a star-studded featured artiste on his forthcoming ‘Phlowducation II’ album themed ‘The Homecoming’.

The award-winning rapper features eight (8) of Ghana’s most revered music acts on this masterpiece.

They include Samini, Strongman, Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Camidoh, Big Ben, and Efya.

‘Phlowducation II’ is a sophomore to ‘Phlowducation’ and it is set to be made available across all digital platforms on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Like its predecessor, ‘Phlowducation II’ is expected to, once again, bring to light, the rapper’s dexterity on the art.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

