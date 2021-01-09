VIDEO: D-Black’s girl Nina Ricchie teases Girls with ‘Small Goods’

Nina Ricchie, a signee to D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik label is part of the personalities at the ongoing Tropical Fiesta in Maaha Beach Resort.

Day two (2) of the 3-day event is a pool party and the ‘Tsoobi’ singer is one of the much-anticipated persons.

Nina Ricchie has shared a video of herself at the base in Maaha Beach Resort and she subtly goads women with tiny figures.

Nina Ricchie boasts of a very beautiful figure and and an unblemished skin.

Check her out in the latest video shared:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

