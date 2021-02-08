Entertainment

Actress Tebogo Thobejane finally Drops One for Silhouette Challenge

Tebogo Thobejane has finally joined the viral silhouette challenge days after fans demanded she does so.

The South African actress’ video for the challenge sees her in her room while she dances to Paul Anka‘s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder” song.

The film graduate and businesswoman whines her waist while she bends at a point.

Watch Tebogo Thobejane‘s silhouette challenge video below:

