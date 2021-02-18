Entertainment

DOWNLOAD: Ebony x Wendy Shay – John 8:7 (prod. by MOG)

PlugTimes.com February 18, 2021
The late Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay’s “John 8:7” song is finally out.

Both the former and current Rufftown Records acts’ song was produced by MOG Beatz.

Stream / download “John 8:7” song by Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

