DOWNLOAD: Ebony x Wendy Shay – John 8:7 (prod. by MOG)
The late Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay’s “John 8:7” song is finally out.
Both the former and current Rufftown Records acts’ song was produced by MOG Beatz.
Stream / download “John 8:7” song by Ebony Reigns and Wendy Shay below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.