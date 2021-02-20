Pappy Kojo: I’m Gay and I Prefer Men Like John Dumelo

Pappy Kojo he revealed that he is gay, he has announced this on TV3’s ‘Showbiz 360’ show.

The musician’s homosexual revelation comes as a surprise to many Ghanaians.

Pappy Kojo made this statement when he was asked by host Giovani Caleb if earlier reports that he was dating filmmaker Yvonne Nelson was true.

In a quick response, the “Green Means Go” rapper stated that he never did because of his sexual orientation.

“I am gay, yeah, I am a homosexual man,” he answered about the alleged relationship with Yvonne Nelson.

The host Giovani Caleb was thrown into a moment of perplexity and further inquired whether its a joke or he is serious.

However, the “1 Sima” rapper insisted, with all seriousness that he meant what he is saying.

He also added that he likes men like actor and politician John Dumelo.

Watch the video below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

