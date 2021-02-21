Mona Gucci and the Law School Drama on United Showbiz – FULL GIST

Mona Gucci, real name Monalisa Abigail Semeha experienced an unexpected turn of event when she was asked to reveal where she pursued her law studies.

The Kpando-Fesi born who hosts the “Link Up” show on Kantanka TV made this revelation on the “United Showbiz” show.

This comes after the 33-year old’s law(yer) claims have received a lot of doubts from some Ghanaians.

As a result she was asked by host Nana Ama McBrown to finally come clean on these allegations.

According to Mona Gucci, she schooled at the Massachusetts School of Law in Andover, MA, USA where she specialized in Immigration Law.

She added that she had her internship at the Abigail Williams & Co. (rather Associates) in the year 2017.

Checks by PlugTimes reveal the aforementioned law school was founded in 1988 and it is not accredited by the American Bar Association (ABA).

However, it is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), one of the seven regional accreditation bodies for colleges and universities in the United States.

On her internship, information gathered also reveal Abigail Williams & Associates, the Worcester-based, MA, law firm was closed down in 2018. An action which followed one of the firm’s lawyer’s failure to properly account for $124,356 in cost, the firm charged a client in a medical malpractices.

As a result, the owner of the firm was also administratively suspended.

Mona Gucci is noted for her event planning activities, back in the United States.

She reportedly revealed on the show that she did Miss Ghana USA beauty pageant from 2009. However, information suggests the current and active Miss Ghana USA beauty pageant began in 2011.

These bits of information has resulted in the public ridicule of the TV host as many are made to believe her lawyer claims are unfounded.

Key among such persons is Ghanaian actress and comedian Afia Schwarzenegger.

According to Mona Gucci, she was a host at GBC Radio 2 at the age of 17. She also added her involvement in showbiz began with acting where she performed alongside Bob Santo, Koo Fori, etc.

Mona Gucci who seemed to have found herself in hot waters got a bit tensed at a point when A-Plus called Afia Schwarzenegger live to speak to her.

