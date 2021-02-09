Guru’s Former Manager Ray Moni ‘Knocks’ Kuami Eugene

Ray Moni, Guru’s former manager has rebuked Kuami Eugene over his act of “disrespect” towards Guru.

This comes after Kuami Eugene failed to honour Guru’s collaboration, with the reason that the latter once disrespected his Lynx Entertainment boss Richie Mensah.

According to Ray Moni, although Kuami Eugene can be disrespectful but not to the extent of turning down Guru’s collaboration.

Kuami Eugene is currently the brand ambassador for Adonko Next Level; and Ray Moni reveals that he introduced the “Open Gate” hitmaker to owner Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Read Ray Moni‘s statement below:

It’s just unfortunate that such a disparaging thing is emanating from an artist like you Kuami Eugene. You can be disrespectful but not to this extent.

If you are in your prime today , it doesn’t give you the impetus to denigrate a pace setter like Guru. Have you forgotten who introduced you to Dr. Kwaku Oteng? It was through me that you got that ambassadorial deal. The betterment of the industry is what we all crave for that’s the reason – like the way Guru admired your craft and wanted to collaborate with you, that’s the same way I also helped you to bag that ambassadorial deal.

In as much as you want to make headlines, you should always show some level of decorous when ever you get the opportunity to vibe about people who have toiled vehemently to give life to the industry which has preempted you to also exhibit your talent.

