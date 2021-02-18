School Girl Nabbed for Attempting to Shoot Teacher

A secondary school girl has been grabbed for going to school with a pistol, in an attempt to shoot her teacher.

The girl, about 14-years, was nabbed on Wednesday, February 17, 2020, PlugTimes.com understands.

The incident took place at the Government Secondary School, Ikot Ewa in Akpabuyo local government area of Cross River State in Nigeria.

According to an eyewitness Otunba Charles Edem, the teenager wanted to shoot her teacher for telling her to cut her coloured hair.

“She went to school (Government secondary school Ikot Ewa) with a gun to shoot her teacher for telling her to cut her colored hair? Exploding head,” he shared.

This comes as a surprise to many who never thought a young girl in this part of the world could wield a gun and attempt to shoot her teacher.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments