Nana Aba Anamoah’s Twitter Account Restored after Hack

Nana Aba Anamoah’s Twitter Account @thenanaaba has been restored hours after it was hacked.

The Ghanaian broadcaster’s 968k followers were thrown in a state of dilemma when her account got compromised on Monday evening.

All the accounts that Nana Aba Anamoah was following at the time was unfollowed by the hacker.

Although the person didn’t make changes to the username, the Full Name section was changed to Twitter Support.

Announcing the restoration of the account on Tuesday morning, Nana Aba Anamoah simply tweeted “Thank You, Twitter.”

She has since changed the Full Name section from Twitter Support to Account Restored.

Nana Aba Anamoah has now followed at least twelve (12) Twitter accounts as at time of this publication.

Welcome back, Nana!

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

