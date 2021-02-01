Shatta Wale finally Reunites with Obour

Entertainment

PlugTimes.com February 1, 2021
Shatta Wale has finally patched his differences with former MUSIGA president Obour.

Real name Bice Osei Kuffour, the musician now-turned politician reunited with the SM Boss following a visit to his SM Secretariat last weekend.

Obour‘s visit comes days after Shatta Wale blasted Mark Okraku Mantey for failing the creative arts industry.

Shatta Wale has since thanked him for the visit and great advice.

He wrote: “Great advice from my ex- president of the musicians union last weekend..Thanx big bro 🙏🏻 @obourbice ❤️ #Ghanamusicshallprosper.”

It is worth noting that in the past years, Shatta Wale has not seen an eye to eye with Obour.

He had maligned him several times, on various platforms.

Shatta Wale Obour reunites reunion meet

