Shatta Wale finally Reunites with Obour
Shatta Wale has finally patched his differences with former MUSIGA president Obour.
Real name Bice Osei Kuffour, the musician now-turned politician reunited with the SM Boss following a visit to his SM Secretariat last weekend.
Obour‘s visit comes days after Shatta Wale blasted Mark Okraku Mantey for failing the creative arts industry.
READ ALSO: Hajia 4 Reall makes Bold Statement in her Latest Photos
Shatta Wale has since thanked him for the visit and great advice.
He wrote: “Great advice from my ex- president of the musicians union last weekend..Thanx big bro 🙏🏻 @obourbice ❤️ #Ghanamusicshallprosper.”
It is worth noting that in the past years, Shatta Wale has not seen an eye to eye with Obour.
He had maligned him several times, on various platforms.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.