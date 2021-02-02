Efia Odo: Social Media Bullies are Bullied in Real Life

Efia Odo has sent a message across to social media users who keep bullying others on the platform(s).

According to the Ghanaian actress, these people are those who are being bullied in real life.

She made this pronouncement on social media microblog Twitter on Monday evening.

She tweeted: “bullies on social media are usually being bullied in real life.”

Efia Odo has been one of the few Ghanaian celebrities who have had to endure rampant bullying on social media.

Her comment also comes after she was asked to partake in the #SilhouetteChallenge and she replied that same people will turn around to call her a pr0stitute.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

