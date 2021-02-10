Sister Deborah stuns Fans with her Month of Love Photos
Sister Deborah, also Sister Derby has shared latest photos for her followers in the month of love.
The Ghanaian musician/actress flaunts her flawless skin a colourful 2-piece swimwear.
She dons a bun and headband to match.
He photos are accompanied by a message which reads: “The probability of me responding to you under my post is higher than in my DM.”
Check Sister Deborah out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
