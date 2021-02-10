Entertainment

Sister Deborah stuns Fans with her Month of Love Photos

PlugTimes.com February 10, 2021

Sister Deborah, also Sister Derby has shared latest photos for her followers in the month of love.

The Ghanaian musician/actress flaunts her flawless skin a colourful 2-piece swimwear.

She dons a bun and headband to match.

He photos are accompanied by a message which reads: “The probability of me responding to you under my post is higher than in my DM.”

Check Sister Deborah out:

Sister Deborah Derby skin body
Sister Deborah Derby skin body
Sister Deborah Derby skin body

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

