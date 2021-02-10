Teephlow vs Medikal Beef | All You Need to Know

Teephlow has sparked a beef with Medikal and the two (2) have taken it to the mud.

It all started on Tuesday afternoon with a tweet from Medikal.

In the tweet, the AMG Business act only admonished upcoming rappers not to set eyes on impressing and competing with other but stay unique.

Teephlow who recently released his ‘Phlowducation II’ album replied.

Most of y’all upcoming rappers are trapped within the mindset of impressing and competition. You will always get the applauds and cheer critics but due to lack of uniqueness, your shit will be stuck in your a**.

Its Called Passion for real Arts and poetry bro. if you not interested Dont discourage others.

We cant all Rap the same #Phlowducation2 🙏🏽🙏🏽✊🏾🇬🇭 https://t.co/7EPG3qoQwO — TeePhlow🇬🇭 (@TeePhlowGH) February 9, 2021

This assumed a state of banter on the social media microblog Twitter.

Watch PlugTimes’ Yaw Plug explain the Medikal and Teephlow beef all in one video below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

