You Need to See These Beautiful Photos of Date Rush’s Bella

Bella is one of the contestants of Date Rush season 4, a matchmaking reality TV show.

She is one of the most interesting ladies on the show and is mostly “moved by the spirit.”

Bella of Date Rush season 4 is a photomodel and video vixen.

PlugTimes shares some photos of the GH Media School student showing her iconic tattoo.

Bella is a very lovely and free-spirited person, this news source understands.

Check her out:





















