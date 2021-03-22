Four People Electrocuted at Anwomaso Bebre in Ashanti Region

Four men have been electrocuted at Anwomaso Bebre near Ejisu in the Ashanti region.

These men include a father, his son and two others who were erecting a scaffold to work on a three-story house.

“In their attempt to move the metal structure from one end to the other, the tip accidentally touched a high tension line, leading to the electrocution,” an eyewitness told Joy News reporter Kofi Adu Domfeh.

Other eyewitnesses say the scaffold bent backwards and landed on the high-tension wires.

The four victims are between the ages of 21 and 45 years.

The mother of youngest among the deceased, only known as Grace, collapsed upon hearing about the incident that took the life of her son.

A resident, Kwadwo Sasu told AdomNews he blames the local assembly for allowing the three-storey building to be constructed close to high tension line.

The charred bodies have been deposited at the morgue.

Source: myjoyonline.com

