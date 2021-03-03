VIDEO: Couples Who Engage in Cowgirl And D0ggy Style on their Matrimonial Bed Won’t Make It To Heaven – Pastor Says

A man of God has disclosed that married couples who engage in some specific styles during their intimate moment in bed won’t make it to heaven.

In the video circulating on social media, the pastor indicates that men who allow their wives to be on top them during sex won’t be make to heaven.

He made this statement with reason that the man is head of the family and as such he needs to be top.

According to him, a woman being on top during sex means that the man is giving away his authority to the woman.

He further indicated that couple who engage in d0ggy style on their matrimonial bed as well won’t make to heaven.

He added that God is against such an act.

Source: thedistin.com

