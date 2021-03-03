Juliet Ibrahim makes Intriguing Statement on her 35th Birthday — SEE PHOTOS
Juliet Ibrahim has marked her 35th birthday with some beautiful still images.
The actress and movie producer is seen in flaunting a bit of skin in a black see-through dress.
In the photos sighted by PlugTimes, she sits on a chair while rocking a golden necklace.
Juliet Ibrahim also rocks a long black curly hair to match.
According to the author, it’s her big day and she is worthy of gratitude
She wrote: “I changed the sound of my alarm clock to hands clapping sound to get all the recognition I deserve when the clock strikes midnight.”
Check the 35th birthday photos of filmmaker Juliet Ibrahim out:
