Juliet Ibrahim makes Intriguing Statement on her 35th Birthday — SEE PHOTOS

Juliet Ibrahim has marked her 35th birthday with some beautiful still images.

The actress and movie producer is seen in flaunting a bit of skin in a black see-through dress.

In the photos sighted by PlugTimes, she sits on a chair while rocking a golden necklace.

Juliet Ibrahim also rocks a long black curly hair to match.

According to the author, it’s her big day and she is worthy of gratitude

She wrote: “I changed the sound of my alarm clock to hands clapping sound to get all the recognition I deserve when the clock strikes midnight.”

Check the 35th birthday photos of filmmaker Juliet Ibrahim out:







