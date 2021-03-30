Video of Jay Bahd Receiving a He@d Hits Online

PlugTimes.com March 30, 2021
Jay Bahd

A video of Kumerica’s Jay Bahd receiving ‘bee-jay’ from an unknown lady has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the “Condemn” rapper is seen lying down while the lady engages in the act.

Jay Bahd has been reprimanded by netizens for such an act.

Watch the video here.

Jay Bahd

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Ajagurajah daughter

Ajagurajah shows off Beautiful Daughter

March 30, 2021
DJ Vyrusky highest paid DJ Ghana

The Highest I’ve Been Paid as DJ is GHc38,000 – DJ Vyrusky

March 29, 2021
Aisha Date Rush Odo Black stretch marks folds body

Date Rush’s Aisha makes Strong Statement with Latest Photo and Post

March 28, 2021
Date Rush Aisha Odo Black

VIDEO: I’m Not Into Hook Ups! Stop Entering My DM – Date Rush’s Aisha Warns

March 28, 2021
Back to top button
Close