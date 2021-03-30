Video of Jay Bahd Receiving a He@d Hits Online

A video of Kumerica’s Jay Bahd receiving ‘bee-jay’ from an unknown lady has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the “Condemn” rapper is seen lying down while the lady engages in the act.

Jay Bahd has been reprimanded by netizens for such an act.

Watch the video here.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

