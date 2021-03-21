WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 4, Episode 11

You are watching Date Rush season 4, episode/week 11 [March 21, 2021] of the popular matchmaking reality show.

Tonight, ten (10) beautiful ladies are looking forward to be paired with their match.

It’s another sizzling episode of Date Rush with Giovani Caleb as the host, and Anita Akua Akuffo as co-host.

Enjoy the show below:



Loading...

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.