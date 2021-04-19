No Pressure Album: Sarkodie to Drop New Project in July

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has announced that his “No Pressure” album will be released this year.

The revered Ghanaian wordsmith reveals this is being dropped in collaboration with Ceek VR.

“No Pressure”, when released will be the Sarkcess Music boss’ seventh (7th) album. He also own a collaborative album with rapper and sound engineer Jayso.

It also follows his “Black Love” album which was released in December 2019.

Sarkodie announced the “No Pressure” album by saying:

“SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure” OUT 09 – 07 – 21 … Executive Producers: Michael Owusu Addo x KJ Spio @jaykjs . Cinematography and editing: Sam Mironko @mironkoproductions . Thanks for your patience SarkNation 😊🙏🏾 #NoPressure.”

Notwithstanding this, he is yet to announce the tracklists or songs on the forthcoming album.

