Big Akwes details How His Mum Killed His Father

PlugTimes.com June 21, 2021
Ghanaian actor, Big Akwes has narrated how his father sadly died.

Speaking in an audio Zionfelix.net has chanced upon, the popular Kumawood actor revealed his mum was responsible for his father’s death.

He alleged that his mother went to a fetish priest at Nkoransa to kill his father.

According to him, his mother was accompanied by the driver of his father known as Asamoah to carry out her wicked activity.

He disclosed that the priest shot into the air and after their return, his father started coughing which followed with blood.

While the man’s sickness was getting severe, Akwes said his mother lied to him that she has taken his father to the hospital, a claim his father denied.

He indicated that his effort to take his father to the hospital was not successful as his mother blocked him.

Sadly, Big Akwes disclosed his father died and the woman possessed his belongings.

Source: zionfelix.net

