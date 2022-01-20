Bogoso Explosion Claims Many Lives

An explosion in Apeatse-Bogoso in the Western Region of Ghana results in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The devastating incident occurred at about 11.40am (local time) on Thursday when a vehicle carrying explosives believed to be dynamite involved in an accident with a tricycle.

In the explosive vehicle driver’s attempt to drive to safety, he lost control and hit a transformer that supplies power to the community.

Part of the main road that links to Kumasi has been blocked bringing the whole area including structures to ground zero.

The Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and all safety agencies are rescuing victims from the rubble.

At least nine (9) persons have been reported dead including a 15 month old child.

Victims are also receiving treatment at the Apinto Government Hospital, Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and Effiakwanta Hospital.

The president of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo says the “government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.”

Four (4) fire engines from Prestea, Tarkwa, Wassa Akropong and Asankragua were swiftly dispatched to the fire scene to save lives and properties.



Source: PlugTimes.com