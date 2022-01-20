Bogoso Explosion Claims Many Lives

PlugTimes.com January 20, 2022
bogoso explosion

An explosion in Apeatse-Bogoso in the Western Region of Ghana results in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

The devastating incident occurred at about 11.40am (local time) on Thursday when a vehicle carrying explosives believed to be dynamite involved in an accident with a tricycle.

In the explosive vehicle driver’s attempt to drive to safety, he lost control and hit a transformer that supplies power to the community.

Part of the main road that links to Kumasi has been blocked bringing the whole area including structures to ground zero.

SEE ALSO: Taking Vaccine Shouldn’t be Mandatory – Efia Odo

The Ghana National Fire Service, NADMO, and all safety agencies are rescuing victims from the rubble.

At least nine (9) persons have been reported dead including a 15 month old child.

Victims are also receiving treatment at the Apinto Government Hospital, Tarkwa Municipal Hospital and Effiakwanta Hospital.

SEE ALSO: GPRTU Suspend Strike

The president of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo says the “government will spare no effort to ensure a rapid return to a situation of normalcy for residents of Apiate.”

Four (4) fire engines from Prestea, Tarkwa, Wassa Akropong and Asankragua were swiftly dispatched to the fire scene to save lives and properties.

bogoso explosion
Source: PlugTimes.com

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

npp new patriotic party

LIVE: NPP National Delegates Conference 2021

December 18, 2021
Efia Odo covid 19 vaccine

Taking Vaccine Shouldn’t be Mandatory – Efia Odo

December 14, 2021
Ghana trotro drivers strike fuel price hike

GPRTU Suspend Strike

December 6, 2021
Ghana trotro drivers strike fuel price hike

Thousands Stranded as Trotro Drivers Goes on Strike Amid Fuel Price Hikes

December 6, 2021
Back to top button
Close