Cardi B is Pregnant | Rapper Expecting Second Child with Offset

PlugTimes.com June 30, 2021
Cardi B announces she is expecting a second baby with her baby daddy Offset.

The American rapper makes her pregnancy known following her performance at the 2021 BET Awards with the member of hip-hop group Migos.

Cardi B appears on stage wearing a dress which shows her protruding belly.

She later takes to her social media page where she shares photos from the pre-natal shoot.

Cardi B gave birth to their first child Kulture Kiari Cephus in July 2018.

