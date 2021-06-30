Cardi B is Pregnant | Rapper Expecting Second Child with Offset
Cardi B announces she is expecting a second baby with her baby daddy Offset.
The American rapper makes her pregnancy known following her performance at the 2021 BET Awards with the member of hip-hop group Migos.
Cardi B appears on stage wearing a dress which shows her protruding belly.
She later takes to her social media page where she shares photos from the pre-natal shoot.
Cardi B gave birth to their first child Kulture Kiari Cephus in July 2018.