Ejura: Sarkodie expresses Disappointment over Turmoil

Sarkodie has uttered his dismay at the current state of disorder in Ejura following the killing of Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed by unknown assailants.

The Ghanaian rapper took to social media microblog Twitter on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 to register his displeasure.

According to the ‘Brown Paper Bag’ rapper, the violence happening in Ejura in the Sekyedumase district of the Ashanti Region is far what what propagate to the world.

He tweeted “Definitely not the “Ghana” we preach to the world” with a broken heart emoji, in reply to a disturbing video from Ejura, shared by Metro TV.

Sarkodie has been one of the few Ghanaian musicians who have reproached various government — either through music, interviews or social media posts.

This tweet comes at a time many Ghanaians have asked him to add his voice to the current state of insecurity in the country.plugtimes tv youtube channel subscribers

⦿

