An 84th-minute goal from Leon Goretzka ensures Germany qualifies for the next stage of the EURO 2020 tournament.

This comes after a nerve racking match against Hungary which ended 2-2, after the Bavarians came back from behind on all occasions.

Watch the goals from Kai Havertz (Germany), Adam Szalai and Andras Schafer (Hungary) below:

