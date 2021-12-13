UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw | Atletico vs Man United

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 Round of 16 draw has been held and Atletico is drawn against Man United after initial error.

There is a French opposition to an English side as Chelsea are drawn against LOSC.

PSG will host will host Real Madrid in the first leg of the competition.

Check the full list of fixtures below:

Salzburg (AUT) vs Bayern Munich (GER)

(AUT) vs (GER) Sporting CP (POR) vs Manchester City (ENG)

(POR) vs (ENG) Benfica (POR) vs Ajax (NED)

(POR) vs (NED) Chelsea (ENG) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)

(ENG) vs (FRA) Atletico Madrid (SPA) vs Manchester United (ENG)

(SPA) vs (ENG) Villarreal (SPA) vs Juventus (ITA)

(SPA) vs (ITA) Inter Milan (ITA) vs Liverpool (ENG)

(ITA) vs (ENG) PSG (FRA) vs Real Madrid (SPA)





