Lewis Hamilton honoured as ‘Personality of the Year’ at 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards | See Full List of Winners
Lewis Hamilton has been awards the 2021 FIA ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards.
The august ceremony was held on Thursday at the Carroussel du Louvre in Paris, France.
However, as announced earlier, Lewis Hamilton was not present to receive his award.
The ceremony comes just few days after the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.
Present at the ceremony were FIA president Jean Todt and winner of the Grand Prix Max Verstappen who also received his championship trophy.
In receiving his award from President Todt, Verstappen said: “Becoming world champion is my life goal achieved. Everything that comes next is a bonus. Of course I am going to keep pushing and I’m going to be in F1 for a few more years yet,” he said. “While it’s nice to be called world champion, I think more about the long journey and the all the hours I have spent working with my Dad to be here. It’s been a long and tough season and I feel amazing to have finally achieved my goal. I hope I can do this many more times. It’s been an incredible battle with Lewis, one of the greatest drivers ever in Formula 1. We really pushed each other. At the end of the day, we can look each other in the eyes and respect each other which is really important.”
Check the full list of winners out:
FIA 2021 Personality of the Year
Lewis Hamilton
FIA 2021 World Championship for Drivers
Max Verstappen
FIA 2021 Rookie of the Year
Oscar Piastri
FIA 2021 World Constructors’ Championship
Mercedez Benz-AMG Petronas F1
FIA 2021 World Rally Championship for Drivers and co-Drivers
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia
FIA 2021 World Rally Championship for Manufacturers
Toyota Gazoo Racing
FIA 2021 World Endurance Drivers Championship
Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
FIA 2021 Hypercar World Endurance Championship
Toyota Gazoo Racing
FIA 2021 Formula E World Championship for Drivers
Nyck de Vries
FIA 2021 Formula E World Championship for Manufacturers
Mercedez-EQ
FIA 2021 World Rallycross Championship for Drivers
Johan Kristofferson
FIA 2021 World Rallycross Championship for Teams
Hansen World RX Team
FIA Certified Granturismo Championships – Nations Cup
Valerio Gallo
FIA Certified Granturismo Championships – Manufacturers Series
Coque Lopez, Igor Fraga, Tomoaki Yamanaka
FIA 2021 Karting Champions
Noah Milell (KZ)
Tuukka Taponen (OK)
Kean Nakamura (Junior)
FIA Action of the Year
Fernando Alonso
FIA Founding Members’ Club Heritage Cup
Concours d’Elegance Kenya
FIA Junior WRC Championship for Drivers & Co-Drivers
Sami Pajari & Marko Salminen
FIA Junior WRC Trophy for Nations
Finland
FIA WRC2 Championship for Drivers
Andreas Mikkelsen
FIA WRC2 Championship for co-Drivers
Torstein Eriksen
FIA WRC2 Championship for Teams
Movisport
FIA WRC3 Championship for Drivers
Yohan Rossel
FIA WRC3 Championship for co-Drivers
Maciej Szczepaniak
FIA World Rally Championship for Teams
Hyundai 2C Competition
FIA African Rally Championship Drivers & Co-Drivers
Carl Tundo & Tim Jessop
FIA European Rally Championship Drivers & Co-Drivers
Andreas Mikkelsen & Sara Fernandez
FIA European Rally Championship for Teams
Toksport WRT
FIA Middle East Rally Championship Drivers & co-Drivers
Nasser Al-Attiyah & Mathieu Baumel
FIA NACAM Rally Championship Drivers & co-Drivers
Ricardo Cordero & Marco Hernandez
FIA European Rally Trophy Drivers & Co-Drivers
Mustafa Çakal & Özgür Akdag
FIA RGT Cup Drivers & Co-Drivers
Pierre Ragues & Julien Pesenti
FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Drivers & Co-Drivers
Nasser Al-Attiyah & Mathieu Baumel
FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies for Teams
Overdrive SA
FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Drivers – T3
Cristina Gutierrez
FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers & Co-Drivers
Yazeed Al Rajhi & Alexey Kuzmich
FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers – T3
Dania Akeel
FIA European Rallycross Championship – RX1
Andreas Bakkerud
FIA European Rallycross Championship – RX3
Yury Belevskiy
FIA RX2e Championship
Guillaume de Ridder
FIA Formula 2 Championship for Drivers
Oscar Piastri
FIA Formula 2 Championship for Teams
PREMA Racing
FIA Formula 3 Championship for Drivers
Dennis Hauger
FIA Formula 3 Championship for Teams
Trident
Formula Regional European Championship
Gregoire Saucy
Formula Regional Americas Championship
Kyffin Simpson
Formula Regional Japanese Championship
Yuga Furutani
Formula 3 Asian Championship
Guanyu Zhou
F4 USA Championship
Noel Leon
F4 Spanish Championship
Dilano Van’t Hoff
F4 UAE Championship
Enzo Trulli
F4 Italian Championship
Oliver Bearman
F4 German Championship
Oliver Bearman
F4 British Championship
Matthew Rees
F4 Japanese Championship
Seita Nonaka
F4 French Championship
Esteban Masson
F4 Chinese Championship
Andy Chang
FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE for Drivers
Alessandro Pier Guidi & James Caladp
FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE for Manufacturers
Ferrari
FIA Endurance trophy for LMP2 Drivers
Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg, Robin Frijns
FIA Endurance Trophy for LMGTE AM Drivers
Alessio Rovera, François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen
FIA European Truck Racing Drivers’ Championship
Norbert Kiss
FIA International Drifting Cup for Drivers
James Deane
WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers
Yann Ehrlacher
WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams
Cyan Racing Lynk & Co
WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Junior Drivers
Luca Engstler
FIA World Land Speed Records
Gianmaria Aghem
FIA Outstanding Official of the Year
Bigirimana Anselme
FIA Founding Members’ Club heritage Cup
Robert Dewar