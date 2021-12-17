Lewis Hamilton honoured as ‘Personality of the Year’ at 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards | See Full List of Winners

PlugTimes.com December 17, 2021
FIA Prize Giving Awards 2021 winners

Lewis Hamilton has been awards the 2021 FIA ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards.

The august ceremony was held on Thursday at the Carroussel du Louvre in Paris, France.

However, as announced earlier, Lewis Hamilton was not present to receive his award.

The ceremony comes just few days after the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Present at the ceremony were FIA president Jean Todt and winner of the Grand Prix Max Verstappen who also received his championship trophy.

In receiving his award from President Todt, Verstappen said: “Becoming world champion is my life goal achieved. Everything that comes next is a bonus. Of course I am going to keep pushing and I’m going to be in F1 for a few more years yet,” he said. “While it’s nice to be called world champion, I think more about the long journey and the all the hours I have spent working with my Dad to be here. It’s been a long and tough season and I feel amazing to have finally achieved my goal. I hope I can do this many more times. It’s been an incredible battle with Lewis, one of the greatest drivers ever in Formula 1. We really pushed each other. At the end of the day, we can look each other in the eyes and respect each other which is really important.

Check the full list of winners out:

FIA 2021 Personality of the Year
Lewis Hamilton

FIA 2021 World Championship for Drivers
Max Verstappen

FIA 2021 Rookie of the Year
Oscar Piastri

FIA 2021 World Constructors’ Championship
Mercedez Benz-AMG Petronas F1

FIA 2021 World Rally Championship for Drivers and co-Drivers
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia

FIA 2021 World Rally Championship for Manufacturers
Toyota Gazoo Racing

FIA 2021 World Endurance Drivers Championship
Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

FIA 2021 Hypercar World Endurance Championship
Toyota Gazoo Racing

FIA 2021 Formula E World Championship for Drivers
Nyck de Vries

FIA 2021 Formula E World Championship for Manufacturers
Mercedez-EQ

FIA 2021 World Rallycross Championship for Drivers
Johan Kristofferson

FIA 2021 World Rallycross Championship for Teams
Hansen World RX Team

FIA Certified Granturismo Championships – Nations Cup
Valerio Gallo

FIA Certified Granturismo Championships – Manufacturers Series
Coque Lopez, Igor Fraga, Tomoaki Yamanaka

FIA 2021 Karting Champions
Noah Milell (KZ)
Tuukka Taponen (OK)
Kean Nakamura (Junior)

FIA Action of the Year
Fernando Alonso

FIA Founding Members’ Club Heritage Cup
Concours d’Elegance Kenya

FIA Junior WRC Championship for Drivers & Co-Drivers
Sami Pajari & Marko Salminen

FIA Junior WRC Trophy for Nations
Finland

FIA WRC2 Championship for Drivers
Andreas Mikkelsen

FIA WRC2 Championship for co-Drivers
Torstein Eriksen

FIA WRC2 Championship for Teams
Movisport

FIA WRC3 Championship for Drivers
Yohan Rossel

FIA WRC3 Championship for co-Drivers
Maciej Szczepaniak

FIA World Rally Championship for Teams
Hyundai 2C Competition

FIA African Rally Championship Drivers & Co-Drivers
Carl Tundo & Tim Jessop

FIA European Rally Championship Drivers & Co-Drivers
Andreas Mikkelsen & Sara Fernandez

FIA European Rally Championship for Teams
Toksport WRT

FIA Middle East Rally Championship Drivers & co-Drivers
Nasser Al-Attiyah & Mathieu Baumel

FIA NACAM Rally Championship Drivers & co-Drivers
Ricardo Cordero & Marco Hernandez

FIA European Rally Trophy Drivers & Co-Drivers
Mustafa Çakal & Özgür Akdag

FIA RGT Cup Drivers & Co-Drivers
Pierre Ragues & Julien Pesenti

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Drivers & Co-Drivers
Nasser Al-Attiyah & Mathieu Baumel

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies for Teams
Overdrive SA

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Drivers – T3
Cristina Gutierrez

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers & Co-Drivers
Yazeed Al Rajhi & Alexey Kuzmich

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers – T3
Dania Akeel

FIA European Rallycross Championship – RX1
Andreas Bakkerud

FIA European Rallycross Championship – RX3
Yury Belevskiy

FIA RX2e Championship
Guillaume de Ridder

FIA Formula 2 Championship for Drivers
Oscar Piastri

FIA Formula 2 Championship for Teams
PREMA Racing

FIA Formula 3 Championship for Drivers
Dennis Hauger

FIA Formula 3 Championship for Teams
Trident

Formula Regional European Championship
Gregoire Saucy

Formula Regional Americas Championship
Kyffin Simpson

Formula Regional Japanese Championship
Yuga Furutani

Formula 3 Asian Championship
Guanyu Zhou

F4 USA Championship
Noel Leon

F4 Spanish Championship
Dilano Van’t Hoff

F4 UAE Championship
Enzo Trulli

F4 Italian Championship
Oliver Bearman

F4 German Championship
Oliver Bearman

F4 British Championship
Matthew Rees

F4 Japanese Championship
Seita Nonaka

F4 French Championship
Esteban Masson

F4 Chinese Championship
Andy Chang

FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE for Drivers
Alessandro Pier Guidi & James Caladp

FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE for Manufacturers
Ferrari

FIA Endurance trophy for LMP2 Drivers
Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg, Robin Frijns

FIA Endurance Trophy for LMGTE AM Drivers
Alessio Rovera, François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen

FIA European Truck Racing Drivers’ Championship
Norbert Kiss

FIA International Drifting Cup for Drivers
James Deane

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers
Yann Ehrlacher

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams
Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Junior Drivers
Luca Engstler

FIA World Land Speed Records
Gianmaria Aghem

FIA Outstanding Official of the Year
Bigirimana Anselme

FIA Founding Members’ Club heritage Cup
Robert Dewar

FIA Prize Giving Awards 2021 winners

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

UEFA Champions League UCL 16 draw psg man united

UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 Round of 16 Draw | Atletico vs Man United

December 13, 2021
UCL UEFA Champions League draw

LIVE: UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021/22 Round 16 Draw

December 13, 2021
man city wolves

LIVE: Manchester City – Wolves

December 11, 2021
Schalke 04 Nurnberg

LIVE: Schalke 04 – Nurnberg (Bundesliga 2)

December 10, 2021
Back to top button
Close