Lewis Hamilton honoured as ‘Personality of the Year’ at 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards | See Full List of Winners

Lewis Hamilton has been awards the 2021 FIA ‘Personality of the Year’ award at the 2021 FIA Prize-Giving Awards.

The august ceremony was held on Thursday at the Carroussel du Louvre in Paris, France.

However, as announced earlier, Lewis Hamilton was not present to receive his award.

The ceremony comes just few days after the F1 Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Present at the ceremony were FIA president Jean Todt and winner of the Grand Prix Max Verstappen who also received his championship trophy.

In receiving his award from President Todt, Verstappen said: “Becoming world champion is my life goal achieved. Everything that comes next is a bonus. Of course I am going to keep pushing and I’m going to be in F1 for a few more years yet,” he said. “While it’s nice to be called world champion, I think more about the long journey and the all the hours I have spent working with my Dad to be here. It’s been a long and tough season and I feel amazing to have finally achieved my goal. I hope I can do this many more times. It’s been an incredible battle with Lewis, one of the greatest drivers ever in Formula 1. We really pushed each other. At the end of the day, we can look each other in the eyes and respect each other which is really important.”

Check the full list of winners out:

FIA 2021 Personality of the Year

Lewis Hamilton

FIA 2021 World Championship for Drivers

Max Verstappen

FIA 2021 Rookie of the Year

Oscar Piastri

FIA 2021 World Constructors’ Championship

Mercedez Benz-AMG Petronas F1

FIA 2021 World Rally Championship for Drivers and co-Drivers

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia

FIA 2021 World Rally Championship for Manufacturers

Toyota Gazoo Racing

FIA 2021 World Endurance Drivers Championship

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez

FIA 2021 Hypercar World Endurance Championship

Toyota Gazoo Racing

FIA 2021 Formula E World Championship for Drivers

Nyck de Vries

FIA 2021 Formula E World Championship for Manufacturers

Mercedez-EQ

FIA 2021 World Rallycross Championship for Drivers

Johan Kristofferson

FIA 2021 World Rallycross Championship for Teams

Hansen World RX Team

FIA Certified Granturismo Championships – Nations Cup

Valerio Gallo

FIA Certified Granturismo Championships – Manufacturers Series

Coque Lopez, Igor Fraga, Tomoaki Yamanaka

FIA 2021 Karting Champions

Noah Milell (KZ)

Tuukka Taponen (OK)

Kean Nakamura (Junior)

FIA Action of the Year

Fernando Alonso

FIA Founding Members’ Club Heritage Cup

Concours d’Elegance Kenya

FIA Junior WRC Championship for Drivers & Co-Drivers

Sami Pajari & Marko Salminen

FIA Junior WRC Trophy for Nations

Finland

FIA WRC2 Championship for Drivers

Andreas Mikkelsen

FIA WRC2 Championship for co-Drivers

Torstein Eriksen

FIA WRC2 Championship for Teams

Movisport

FIA WRC3 Championship for Drivers

Yohan Rossel

FIA WRC3 Championship for co-Drivers

Maciej Szczepaniak

FIA World Rally Championship for Teams

Hyundai 2C Competition

FIA African Rally Championship Drivers & Co-Drivers

Carl Tundo & Tim Jessop

FIA European Rally Championship Drivers & Co-Drivers

Andreas Mikkelsen & Sara Fernandez

FIA European Rally Championship for Teams

Toksport WRT

FIA Middle East Rally Championship Drivers & co-Drivers

Nasser Al-Attiyah & Mathieu Baumel

FIA NACAM Rally Championship Drivers & co-Drivers

Ricardo Cordero & Marco Hernandez

FIA European Rally Trophy Drivers & Co-Drivers

Mustafa Çakal & Özgür Akdag

FIA RGT Cup Drivers & Co-Drivers

Pierre Ragues & Julien Pesenti

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Drivers & Co-Drivers

Nasser Al-Attiyah & Mathieu Baumel

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies for Teams

Overdrive SA

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies Drivers – T3

Cristina Gutierrez

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers & Co-Drivers

Yazeed Al Rajhi & Alexey Kuzmich

FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas Drivers – T3

Dania Akeel

FIA European Rallycross Championship – RX1

Andreas Bakkerud

FIA European Rallycross Championship – RX3

Yury Belevskiy

FIA RX2e Championship

Guillaume de Ridder

FIA Formula 2 Championship for Drivers

Oscar Piastri

FIA Formula 2 Championship for Teams

PREMA Racing

FIA Formula 3 Championship for Drivers

Dennis Hauger

FIA Formula 3 Championship for Teams

Trident

Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy

Formula Regional Americas Championship

Kyffin Simpson

Formula Regional Japanese Championship

Yuga Furutani

Formula 3 Asian Championship

Guanyu Zhou

F4 USA Championship

Noel Leon

F4 Spanish Championship

Dilano Van’t Hoff

F4 UAE Championship

Enzo Trulli

F4 Italian Championship

Oliver Bearman

F4 German Championship

Oliver Bearman

F4 British Championship

Matthew Rees

F4 Japanese Championship

Seita Nonaka

F4 French Championship

Esteban Masson

F4 Chinese Championship

Andy Chang

FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE for Drivers

Alessandro Pier Guidi & James Caladp

FIA World Endurance Championship LMGTE for Manufacturers

Ferrari

FIA Endurance trophy for LMP2 Drivers

Charles Milesi, Ferdinand Habsburg, Robin Frijns

FIA Endurance Trophy for LMGTE AM Drivers

Alessio Rovera, François Perrodo, Nicklas Nielsen

FIA European Truck Racing Drivers’ Championship

Norbert Kiss

FIA International Drifting Cup for Drivers

James Deane

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers

Yann Ehrlacher

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co

WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Junior Drivers

Luca Engstler

FIA World Land Speed Records

Gianmaria Aghem

FIA Outstanding Official of the Year

Bigirimana Anselme

FIA Founding Members’ Club heritage Cup

Robert Dewar

