Fantana is currently chillaxing in Dubai as she embarks on her 2021 holidays this summer.

The ‘No Dulling’ crooner shares photos from her room inside the Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel.

In the photos of the Ghanaian singer Fantana, sighted by PlugTimes.com, she dons a 2-piece, all black bikini while showing a bit of skin.

Her photos are accompanied by the caption “unruly” with a black love emoji.

