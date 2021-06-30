LIVE STREAMING: Os Pingos Nos Is (30/06/21)

You are watching the Wednesday, June 30, 2021 edition of the popular program ‘Os Pingos Nos Is’.

Enjoy the live streaming of the program presented by Vitor Brown below:



⦿

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, or exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, iamyawplug@gmail.com, call or WhatsApp +233244814761.