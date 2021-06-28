NEW BORN! Moesha Boduong Weeps as She Surrenders Unto God – VIDEO

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong gives her life to God, through His son Jesus Christ during a testimony session.

Footage available to PlugTimes.com sees, the socialite who now prefers to be called Maurecia Boduong weeps.

She shares her experience about her encounter with God.

Moesha [Maurecia] Boduong is accompanied by her daddy Mr. Boduong at The Revelation Church in Airport, Accra.

The Ghanaian influencer has deleted all her lewd photos from her Instagram page, while leaving descent ones on there.

In recent weeks, the born-again Ghanaian influencer Moesha ‘Maurecia’ Boduong has given more relevance to the gospel on her page.

