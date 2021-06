Omar Sterling (Paedae) drops the tracklist for his ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album, and he finally feature M.anifest on this collection.

It is a 20-track album and the likes of Kwesi Arthur, Mugeez, Humble Dis, and Efya were featured on.

The ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album will be available on all digital stores on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Check the tracklist below:

⦿

